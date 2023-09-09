Obituary: Ned D. Heindel

Past president, ACS.
Ned D. Heindel, 85, died June 27, 2023, in Easton, Pennsylvania.
“My fondest memory of Ned was watching him, in his farewell address to council at an American Chemical Society National Meeting at the end of his presidential term, to the shock of his colleagues on stage with him, take off jacket, shirt, and tie to reveal a T-shirt proclaiming ‘Just Do It!’ (then the motto of Nike) as his parting advice to the group.”—Natalie Foster, student, colleague, and friend
Most recent title: Howard S. Bunn Emeritus Professor of Chemistry and Distinguished Senior Research Scientist, Lehigh University
Education: BS, chemistry and mathematics, Lebanon Valley College, 1959; PhD, organic chemistry, University of Delaware, 1963
Survivors: Wife, Linda
