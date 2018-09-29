Obituary: Nelson R. Eldred﻿

Nelson R. Eldred, 96, died in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 14.
“Nelson Eldred served as a research chemist for Union Carbide in South Charleston, W.Va., for two years, studying chemicals for the manufacture of paper and ink. He moved to Buckman in Memphis and then to Graphic Arts Technical Foundation, where he served first as a manager of the chemistry division and later as manager of techno-economic forecasting. He authored four books on printing technology.”—family of Nelson Eldred
Most recent title: Manager of techno-economic forecasting, Graphic Arts Technical Foundation
Education: A.B., chemistry, Oberlin College, 1943; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Pennsylvania State University
Survivors: Wife, Diana; five children; six grandchildren
