Obituary: Niels H. Andersen

Niels H. Andersen, 76, died on Dec. 20, 2019, in Seattle.
“Niels and his wife, Susan, immersed themselves in all things dulcimer and ukulele, attending innumerable music camps and publishing music books and videos. Niels loved the outdoors, from the beaches of Mendocino, California, to the mountains of the Northwest. He ran several miles almost every morning and climbed Mount Baker at age 73. Some wondered if Niels was even human, as he never missed work due to illness in his 50 years at the University of Washington. Niels was frequently seen wearing Hawaiian shirts and Birkenstock sandals. One summer, he wore a different Hawaiian shirt every day to liven up an intensive chemistry class.”—Family of Niels Andersen
Most recent title: Professor emeritus of chemistry, University of Washington
Education: BA, chemistry and math, University of Minnesota, 1963; PhD, organic chemistry, Northwestern University, 1967
Survivors: Wife, Susan; daughters, Robyn and Beth; five grandchildren
