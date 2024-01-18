Obituary: Nigel R. A. Beeley

Nigel R. A. Beeley, 72, of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, died Oct. 25, 2023.
“Nigel R. A. Beeley’s journey began in 1951, in Hague Bar, England. In 1975, Nigel met the love of his life, Lesley. They shared 48 wonderful years together. Throughout his impressive career in chemistry, Nigel worked in various countries, achieving CEO and vice president positions. Nigel coauthored over 70 scientific publications and abstracts and was coinventor on over 120 patent applications, including 73 issued US patents. His beloved colleagues said that Nigel was most importantly brilliant, witty, ethical and kind. Nigel had a great zest for life and a wonderfully quirky sense of humor. Nigel is deeply missed and his memory cherished.”—Lauren Bellmore, daughter
Most recent title: Independent research consultant
Education: BSc, chemistry, University of Liverpool, 1973; PhD, chemistry, University of Manchester, 1976
Survivors: Wife, Lesley Beeley; children, Nathan Beeley, Lauren Bellmore, and Tristan Beeley; four grandchildren
