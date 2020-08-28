Obituary: Nina McClelland

Nina McClelland, 90, died on Aug. 16 in Toledo, Ohio.
“Nina was passionate about a lot of things, but two that stick in my mind are green chemistry—that’s well known—and standards. By standards, I mean setting up rules for how materials are to be manufactured or how they are to be operated. Nina saw standards as the rules of the game, which if set intelligently and maintained vigorously improved the quality of products and the quality of our lives. Nina greatly enhanced the standards in the areas of water and plumbing. Prosaic, perhaps, to some, but essential to life, and they were Nina’s life’s work.”—William F. Carroll Jr., friend and colleague
Most recent title: Chairman, president, and chief executive officer, NSF International. ACS Director-at-Large from 1996 to 2004 and ACS Board Chair from 2001 to 2003.
Education: BS, chemistry, 1951, MS, chemistry, 1963, University of Toledo; PhD, environmental chemistry, University of Michigan, 1968; honorary doctorate in science, University of Toledo, 2003.
Survivors: Several cousins
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter