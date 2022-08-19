Obituary: Nobuo Ikekawa

Nobuo Ikekawa, 95, died May 12 in Ito-shi, Japan.
“Nobuo Ikekawa devoted his life to the study of chemistry. In doing so, he helped humankind by providing new medicines, including the active form of vitamin D, and by increasing crop production. He was awarded the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon, in 2002. He was a good educator with a generous heart. Every year he held a party at home for his students and family. He had treasured friends all over the world that he met through his career. In his private life, he enjoyed playing golf, raised three children, and had six grandchildren.”—Sumio Ikekawa, son
Most recent title: President, Niigata University of Pharmacy and Applied Life Sciences
Education: BS, pharmacy, 1951, and PhD, pharmacy, 1959, University of Tokyo
Survivors: Wife, Sanae; sons, Sumio and Masao; daughter, Eiko Kasuga
