Obituary: Nobuyuki Nakajima

Nobuyuki Nakajima, 95, died on Sept. 19, 2019, in Amherst, Massachusetts.
“Nobu was intellectually curious and worked until the end of his life researching and writing in his field, which focused on the rheology of elastomers, mixing and compounding of elastomers, and rheology of poly(vinyl chloride) plastisols. He worked in industry at Osaka Gas, W. R. Grace, Allied Chemical, and BFGoodrich before joining the University of Akron. Nobu published widely and in 1999 wrote a book summarizing his work, The Science and Practice of Rubber Mixing. He was an avid skier, figure skater, and hiker. He enjoyed the arts and traveling with his family to his native Japan.”—Eric Nakajima, son
Most recent title: Professor of polymer engineering, University of Akron
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Tokyo, 1945; MS, chemistry, Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn, 1955; PhD, chemistry, Case Institute of Technology, 1958
Survivors: Daughter, Leslie; sons, Charles and Eric
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter