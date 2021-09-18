Obituary: Norman C. Craig

Norman C. Craig, 89, died March 7 in Oberlin, Ohio.
“Over a 63-year career, Norm Craig championed undergraduate research and teaching, as recognized by multiple ACS awards. With students, he characterized the gas phase structures of small organic molecules, using ultrahigh resolution infrared and microwave spectroscopy and quantum chemical calculations, and found new synthetic routes to isotopomers and fluorinated variants. For achievements in chemical science and service to the society, he was inducted as an inaugural ACS Fellow. Among his outstanding contributions to chemical education was his book Entropy Analysis. He was a trusted mentor of junior colleagues and an expert on the Charles Martin Hall aluminum discovery.”—Manish A. Mehta, colleague and friend
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, Oberlin college
Education: BA, chemistry, Oberlin College, 1953; PhD, physical chemistry, Harvard University, 1957
Survivors: Wife, Ann; daughters, Julie and Mary; son, David; five grandchildren
