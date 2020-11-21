Obituary: Norman L. Allinger

Norman L. Allinger, 91, died July 8 in Athens, Georgia.
“We honor professor Allinger for his pioneering research in force fields, their widespread application to the fundamental understanding of molecular structure and energetics, and their implementation as a significant tool for practicing chemists.”—Henry F. Schaefer III, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Distinguished research professor, University of Georgia
Education: BS, chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1951; PhD, chemistry, University of California, Los Angeles, 1954
Survivors: Wife, Irene; daughter, Ilene Candreva; sons, Alan and James
