Obituary: Norman Sutin

Norman Sutin, 93, died Jan. 31 in South Setauket, New York.
“Norman was known for his warm and modest nature and his ability to mesmerize children with magic tricks. He helped establish many of the fundamental ideas about electron-transfer reactions, in particular elucidating the factors that control the rates of these reactions. He was one of the first to show that many biological reactions are also controlled by the same factors and can be studied using his methods. Norman later went on to develop schemes for artificial photosynthesis and showed how it was possible to sensitize semiconductors with simple inorganic metal ions for use in solar energy devices.”—Bruce Brunschwig, colleague
Most recent title: Senior chemist, Brookhaven National Laboratory
Education: BSc, chemistry and physics, 1948, and MSc, chemistry, 1950, University of Cape Town; PhD, chemistry, University of Cambridge, 1953
