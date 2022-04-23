Obituary: Omar Mukbaniani

Omar Mukbaniani, 73, died Jan. 18 in Tbilisi, Georgia.
“Omar Mukbaniani was a professor at Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University, chair of macromolecular chemistry, and head of the Department of Chemistry. Mukbaniani was a member of the Academy of Natural Sciences of Georgia. For several years, he served as a member of the advisory board and the editorial board of the journal Proceedings of Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University, Chemical Series, and was a contributing editor of the journals Polymer News, Polymers Research Journal, and Chemistry & Chemical Technology. He served as chair of the ACS Georgia International Chapter in 2021.”—Tamara Tatrishvili, assistant
Most recent title: Director, Institute of Macromolecular Chemistry and Polymeric Materials
Education: BS, chemistry, Tbilisi State University, 1971; MS, chemistry, A. N. Nesmeyanov Institute of Organoelement Compounds of Russian Academy of Sciences, 1976; PhD, chemistry, Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University, 1977
