Obituary: Oren P. Anderson

Oren P. Anderson, 80, died Oct. 11, 2022, in Fort Collins, Colorado.
“During his 37-year career at Colorado State University, Oren enjoyed teaching general chemistry, honors chemistry, and inorganic chemistry to undergraduates and mentoring and teaching graduate students. His research focused on small and macromolecular structures, with particular emphasis on protein crystallography. Former students praised his ability to be an influential chemist and a humble and thoughtful mentor. After retiring in 2011, he and his wife, Jennifer, traveled extensively. Oren’s love of chemistry, passion for learning, and amazement at the many wonderful mysteries around us never ended. He is very missed by his family and friends.—Craig Anderson, son
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, Colorado State University
Education: BA, chemistry, Carleton College, 1964; PhD, inorganic chemistry, Northwestern University, 1968
Survivors: Wife, Jennifer; sons, Craig and Neil; four grandchildren
