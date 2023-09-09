Obituary: Patrick M. Woster

Patrick M. Woster, 68, died July 15, 2023, in Charleston, South Carolina.
“It is with profound sadness that the American Chemical Society’s Division of Medicinal Chemistry announces the passing of Patrick Woster. Pat was a stalwart in leadership positions for the division spanning 25 years and was instrumental in shaping the division into its current form. Pat was a consummate educator and scientist having held faculty positions at Wayne State University and most recently the Medical University of South Carolina. He will be deeply missed by his students, colleagues, and the medicinal chemistry community.”—Paul Trippier, secretary, ACS Division of Medicinal Chemistry
Most recent title: SmartState Endowed Chair in Drug Discovery, Distinguished University Professor, and Vincent T. Peng, MD, Endowed Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Medical University of South Carolina
Education: BS, pharmacy, 1978, and PhD, medicinal chemistry, 1987, University of Nebraska Medical Center
Survivors: Wife, Carin; his father; sons, Matthew and Mark; two grandchildren
