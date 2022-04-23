Obituary: Paul Angelo Odorisio

Paul Angelo Odorisio, 66, died Jan. 14 in Leonia, New Jersey.
“Paul was a prolific synthetic chemist at our R&D site and a key contributor for an impressive number of product development teams during his 43-year career. He specialized in antioxidants, stabilizers, and radical scavengers for plastics and lubricants. He was author or coauthor of more than 55 granted US patents and 16 journal publications. Everyone enjoyed working with Paul, especially the early-career folks, whom Paul was happy to mentor during this phase of their development. Paul was sharp, insightful, kind, honest, cooperative, generous, thoughtful, and always making an extra effort. He will be dearly missed.”—Rick King and Sai Shum, colleagues and friends
Most recent title: Principal scientist, BASF
Education: BA, chemistry, 1977, MS, chemistry, 1982, and PhD, chemistry, 1985, Rutgers University
Survivors: Wife, Gina; daughter, Christina Rembon; son, Dominik; three grandchildren
