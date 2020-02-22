Obituary: Paul C. Scott

Paul C. Scott, 87, died on Nov. 21, 2019, in Arlington, Virginia.
“Paul was active in the ACS Fuel Chemistry Division, serving as program secretary from 1974 to 1978 and program chair from 1980 to 1984, then as a director-at-large. In retirement, he put his knowledge of chemistry to good use as a master gardener, teaching and sharing his skills with others. He also volunteered with Arlingtonians for a Better County and Meals on Wheels and taught money management and chess to inmates in the local prisons. His kindness to all, devotion to his wife and children, and tireless efforts to contribute to the betterment of society encompass a life well lived.”—Catherine Steen, daughter
Most recent title: Program manager, Office of Coal Resources, Department of Energy
Education: BS, chemistry, Cornell University, 1954; PhD, physical chemistry, University of Minnesota, 1957
Survivors: Daughters, Sarah Brock, Catherine Steen, and Dorothy; two grandchildren
