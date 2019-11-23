Obituary: Paul H. Chen

Paul H. Chen, 80, died on Jan. 3, 2017, in Seattle.
“Paul, a devoted Christian with great integrity, was an analytical chemist specialized in gas chromatography/mass spectrometry analysis of trace organic compounds in environmental pollutions. He worked as head of mass spectrometry for Philip Morris Research Center (1968), as a professor at National Yang-Ming University in Taiwan (1976), and as a visiting professor at Indiana University. He joined the Behavioral and Neurological Toxicology Lab at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences in Research Triangle Park (1983). He also worked as a group leader at QST Environmental in Gainesville, Florida (1985). He worked for the US Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) in Athens, Georgia, until his retirement in 2000. He had 43 publications and received numerous awards, including the USEPA Bronze Medal.”—Melissa G. Chen, wife
Most recent title: Chemist, US Environmental Protection Agency
Education: BS, chemical engineering, Cheng Kung University, 1959; PhD, chemistry, University of Tennessee, 1967
Survivors: Wife, Melissa; sons, Stephen and James; four grandchildren
