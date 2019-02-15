Obituary: Paul R. Jones

Paul R. Jones, 88, died on Jan. 3 in Ithaca, New York.
“Paul was a respected University of New Hampshire faculty member for 39 years. His scholarly interests were organic chemistry and the history of chemistry. He was a gifted teacher: a masterful and inspiring classroom lecturer and an excellent mentor to his research students. He was also a model of dedication and civility to his colleagues. He capped off his university career as department chair. After retirement, he served as editor of the Bulletin for the History of Chemistry for 15 years. Above all, Paul was a genuinely nice person who loved his family and was always ready to help a friend.”—Gary R. Weisman, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Professor emeritus of chemistry, University of New Hampshire
Education: AB, chemistry, Albion College, 1952; PhD, organic chemistry, University of Illinois, 1956
Survivors: Wife, Meredyth; daughters, Amy Robinson and Sarah Cummings; son, Paul; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter