Obituaries

Obituary: Peter Politzer

by Alexandra A. Taylor
October 29, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 38
Peter Politzer.
Credit: Marianna Gebhardt
Peter Politzer

Peter Politzer, 84, died June 10 in New Orleans.

“Peter was known for his great wit, intellectual curiosity, and astounding range of knowledge on a vast array of topics ranging from military history to baseball trivia to the best bar in any town he had ever visited. Peter was also known for his incredible generosity and love of a good party, as evidenced by treating generations of family and friends to wonderful vacations and countless meals where laughter reigned and wine flowed. Peter was a true Renaissance man who will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.”—Jane Murray, life partner

Most recent title: Boyd Professor Emeritus of Chemistry, University of New Orleans

Education: BA, chemistry, 1960; MS, physical chemistry, 1961; and PhD, theoretical chemistry, 1964, Western Reserve University

Survivors: Life partner, Jane Murray; children, Irena, Marianna Gebhardt, Robert Murray, and Sean Murray; 10 grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

