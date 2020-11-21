Obituary: Peter S. Forgione

Peter S. Forgione, 92, died July 18 in Stamford, Connecticut.
“Loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Peter will be remembered for his intelligence, sense of humor, integrity, humble good nature, and tenacity. He will be greatly missed.”—Anna Forgione, daughter
Most recent title: Research chemist and group leader, American Cyanamid
Education: BS, chemistry, 1950, and MS, organic chemistry, 1952, St. John’s University (New York); PhD, organic chemistry, Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute, 1959
Survivors: Wife, Barbara; daughters, Anna, Helen, and Margaret; son, James; six grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
