Obituary: Petr Zuman

Petr Zuman, 95, died June 24 in Potsdam, New York.
“Petr was a well-loved and much respected teacher, colleague, and mentor in his chosen field of organic electrochemistry. He had a distinguished academic career that spanned six decades. Petr mentored many students, wrote more than 450 research papers as well as 15 textbooks and reference books. Common themes in Petr’s work and relationships were his rigorous approach to problem-solving, lifelong learning, and strong sense of fairness. His students recall that they were instructed to say that they worked ‘with’ him, not ‘for’ him during their daily afternoon tea discussions that covered a wide range of topics.”—Devon Shipp, colleague
Most recent title: professor, Clarkson University
Education: BS, chemistry, Charles University, 1948; RNDr, chemistry, Charles University, 1950; DSc, chemistry, Czechoslovak Academy of Sciences, 1960
Survivors: son, John; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren
