Obituary: Philip C. Benes

Philip C. Benes, 65, died Dec. 14, 2020, in Hanover Township, Ohio.
“Phil was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed his job and the people he worked with. He was a leader in his hobby of tropical fish keeping and was chairman of the Board of Trustees of the American Cichlid Association for many years and was made a Fellow of the ACA in 2010. He also held a leadership role in the Greater Cincinnati Aquarium Society. Phil was an avid fisherman and enjoyed our annual trip to Canada in search of walleye. He is greatly missed by family and friends.”—Janet Benes, wife
Most recent title: Director of technology and product development, Nease Performance Chemicals
Education: BS, biochemistry, University of Illinois, 1977
Survivors: Wife, Janet; son, Christopher; daughter, Nicole; three grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter