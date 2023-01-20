Obituary: Phillip G. Wahlbeck

Phillip G. Wahlbeck, 89, died Oct. 28, 2022, in Wichita, KS.
“An accomplished scholar, teacher, and musician, he encouraged his students and his family.”—Paul Wahlbeck, child
Most recent title: Professor, Wichita State University
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Illinois, 1954; PhD, chemistry, University of Illinois, 1958
Survivors: Wife, Donna; children, Debra Cappella, Paul, and Beth Rakow
