Obituary: Pranab K. Bhattacharyya

Pranab K. Bhattacharyya, 83, died Aug. 21, 2021, in Kearny, New Jersey.
“Professionally a career executive and personally the chairman of our family, Pranab was unwavering in his scholastic pursuits, passionate about his occupation and field, and wholeheartedly committed to his family and friends. A born leader and a charismatic individual, he was also quite the culinarian of Indian food, enjoyed gardening, and developed a fondness for photography as well, eternally depicting his family’s most special moments. We will always reflect fondly on his love, his generosity, his willingness to always help others, and his quick-witted sense of humor. While he will be dearly missed, he will never be forgotten.”—Bhattacharyya family
Most recent title: Executive vice president of quality management, Sandoz
Education: BSc, physics, 1959, and MSc, nuclear physics, 1962, Kolkata University; PhD, chemical physics, Columbia University, 1971
Survivors: Wife, Rekha; daughter, Papia; son, Robin; two grandchildren
