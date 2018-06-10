Obituary: Rajendra Rathore

Rajendra Rathore died on Feb. 16 in Milwaukee.
“Raj began his extremely productive career as a senior research associate at the University of Houston in 1992, working with professor Jay Kochi. He joined Marquette University in 2000, quickly moving to the rank of professor, and became the Pfletschinger-Habermann Professor of Organic Chemistry in 2013. Raj parlayed his interest in organic supramolecular assemblies and materials into highly innovative applications involving long-range electron-transfer catalysis, nitric oxide sensors, and molecular switches. His research program generated over 170 publications during his stellar, but sadly abbreviated, scientific career.”—Scott Reid and Jim Kincaid, friends and colleagues
Most recent title: Pfletschinger-Habermann Professor of Organic Chemistry, Marquette University
Education: B.Sc., chemistry, Christ Church College, Kanpur, 1981; M.Sc., organic chemistry, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, 1986; Ph.D., organic chemistry, University of Western Ontario, 1990
Survivors: wife, Rajni; daughters, Richa and Risha
