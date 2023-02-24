Obituary: Ralph Bauer

Ralph Bauer, 92, died July 12, 2022, in Huntington Beach, California.
“Ralph was born in Los Angeles in 1930 to German immigrant parents. He grew up in North Hollywood, attended North Hollywood High School, and was a standout basketball player. Upon graduation in 1948, Ralph attended the University of California, Los Angeles, and played for John Wooden’s first freshman basketball team. Ralph went on to earn a bachelor’s degree and later a PhD in chemistry at UCLA. His dissertation, under Donald Cram, eventually led to Cram’s Nobel Prize. He and wife Charlene established an award program at UCLA for graduate students.”—Elaine Keeley, daughter
Most recent title: International marketing manager, Unocal
Education: BS, chemistry, 1952, and PhD, organic chemistry, 1958, University of California, Los Angeles
Survivors: Wife, Charlene; son, Eric; daughter, Elaine Keeley; five grandchildren
