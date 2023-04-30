Obituary: Ralph G. Pearson

Ralph G. Pearson, 103, died Oct. 12, 2022, in Santa Barbara, California.
“Ralph joined the University of California, Santa Barbara, chemistry faculty in 1976 after 30 years at Northwestern University. He retired in 1991 but continued to do theoretical research until he was in his 90s. Ralph was particularly well known for introducing the concept of hard and soft acids and bases and also for (co)authorship of Mechanisms of Inorganic Reactions, Kinetics and Mechanisms, and Symmetry Rules for Chemical Reactions. These texts helped train generations of graduate students and more senior researchers. Ralph’s recognitions include the American Chemical Society Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of lnorganic Chemistry in 1970 and election to the National Academy of Sciences in 1974.”—Peter C. Ford, colleague
Most recent title: Distinguished professor, University of California, Santa Barbara
Education: BS, Lewis Institute, 1940; PhD, physical chemistry, Northwestern University, 1943
Survivors: Sons, John and Barry; daughter, Christie; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren
