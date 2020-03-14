Obituary: Ralph A. Carabetta

Ralph A. Carabetta, 81, died on Oct. 23, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
“Ralph retired after 35 years of service with the US Department of Energy, serving as the deputy director of the National Energy Technology Center. He was an avid walker, and he enjoyed photography and spending time outdoors. He was skeptical, resolute, questioning, and loving.”—Lorraine Carabetta, wife
Most recent title: Deputy director of the National Energy Technology Center, US Department of Energy
Education: PhD, fuel technology, Pennsylvania State University, 1965
Survivors: Wife, Lorraine; sons, Christopher and Matthew
