Obituary: Ray Allen Dove

Ray Allen Dove, 98, died on May 26 in Akron, Ohio.
“My father was the first Black research chemist at any of the major US tire manufacturers. He ran the freight elevator at Goodyear Tire & Rubber for 6 years before the company dared offer him a position commensurate with his credentials. I knew nothing about this discrimination until I was an adult myself. His explanation was heartbreakingly simple: ‘I wanted my children to grow up hopeful, without bitterness—to believe that if they were qualified and worked hard enough, they could do anything.’ ”—Rita Dove, daughter
Most recent title: Section head, Goodyear Tire & Rubber
Education: BS, chemistry, 1947, and MS, chemistry, 1953, University of Akron
Survivors: Daughters, Rita, Rhonda Harrison, and Robin Waynesboro; son, Ray; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter