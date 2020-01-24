Obituary: Ray E. Hoff

Ray E. Hoff, 85, died on July 10, 2019, in Palatine, Illinois.
“Ray Hoff was a very kind person who loved chemistry. After earning his PhD from the University of Utah, he joined BFGoodrich to conduct synthetic rubber research. In 1967 he joined a new polyethylene company, Chemplex Company (precursor of LyondellBasell Industries) to further develop the Phillips catalyst to produce high-density polyethylene. During his tenure, Ray published 29 US patents and many journal articles. He retired in 1993, but his passion for chemistry continued as a teacher at Roosevelt University. He also consulted for PQ Corporation in Pennsylvania. He edited a very successful book, Handbook of Transition Metal Polymerization Catalysts. The second edition of this book was published in 2018.”—Tom Pullakat, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Research scientist, Quantum Chemical
Education: BS, Beloit College, 1956; PhD, chemistry, University of Utah, 1964
Survivors: Wife, Susan; sons, Jonathan and David; one grandchild
