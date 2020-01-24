Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

Obituary: Ray E. Hoff

by Linda Wang
January 24, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

This is a photo of Ray Hoff.
Credit: Courtesy of Tom Pullakat
Ray Hoff

Ray E. Hoff, 85, died on July 10, 2019, in Palatine, Illinois.

“Ray Hoff was a very kind person who loved chemistry. After earning his PhD from the University of Utah, he joined BFGoodrich to conduct synthetic rubber research. In 1967 he joined a new polyethylene company, Chemplex Company (precursor of LyondellBasell Industries) to further develop the Phillips catalyst to produce high-density polyethylene. During his tenure, Ray published 29 US patents and many journal articles. He retired in 1993, but his passion for chemistry continued as a teacher at Roosevelt University. He also consulted for PQ Corporation in Pennsylvania. He edited a very successful book, Handbook of Transition Metal Polymerization Catalysts. The second edition of this book was published in 2018.”—Tom Pullakat, friend and colleague

Most recent title: Research scientist, Quantum Chemical

Education: BS, Beloit College, 1956; PhD, chemistry, University of Utah, 1964

Survivors: Wife, Susan; sons, Jonathan and David; one grandchild

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Michael Bratychak
Obituary: Eugene P. Schram
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: John C. Zahner

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE