Obituary: Raymond H. Harbin

Raymond H. Harbin, 89, died on Nov. 25, 2018, in Peoria, Arizona.
“As a 67-year member of the American Chemical Society, Raymond began his career as a chemist in 1952 at the Ajem Laboratories division of Centri-Spray in Livonia, Michigan. He received over 30 patents over his career and was eventually responsible for the Ajem division business as vice president of Centri-Spray. Raymond traveled worldwide to meet with customers and oversaw operations throughout Europe and China. His true love was developing new and innovative chemical products to meet changing customer needs. In retirement, he remained active, forming Chemical Concepts and providing consulting services for a variety of industry businesses.”—Norman Harbin, son
Most recent title: Vice president, Centri-Spray
Education: BS, chemistry, Wayne State University, 1952
Survivors: Wife, Isabelle; daughter, Diane; sons, Brian and Norman
