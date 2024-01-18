Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Obituaries

Obituary: Reed M. Izatt

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
January 18, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 2
Reed M. Izatt.
Credit: Courtesy of Anne Marie Izatt
Reed M. Izatt

Reed M. Izatt, 97, of Provo, Utah, died Oct. 29, 2023.

“Reed was a brilliant scientist. His instrument was the periodic table, which he played masterfully for the benefit of humankind. Honored and loved by colleagues and friends worldwide, he established awards, symposia, and endowments to inspire future generations of chemists, including the International Izatt-Christensen Award in Macrocyclic and Supramolecular Chemistry. He was devoted to bequeathing his passion for chemistry to those who would follow. Cofounder of IBC Advanced Technologies and corecipient of the American Chemical Society Award in Separations Science and Technology (1996), he authored or coauthored over 540 publications, which have received more than 30,000 citations.”—Steven R. Izatt, son

Most recent title: Director, IBC Advanced Technologies and Charles E. Maw Professor of Chemistry, emeritus, Brigham Young University

Education: BS, chemistry, Utah State University, 1951; PhD, chemistry, Pennsylvania State University, 1954

Survivors: Wife, Janet B. Izatt; children, Susan I. Foster, Neil Izatt, Ted Izatt, Steven Izatt, and Anne Marie Izatt; 19 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

