Obituary: Reginald Harry Mitchell

Reginald Harry Mitchell, 77, died May 22 in Victoria, British Columbia.
“Reg lived his (larger than) life to the full. Whenever we got together, he would comment, ‘I’m going to enjoy this,’ and this was his mantra. I have so many fond memories of Reg, but one that typifies him for me was during the 5th Chemical Congress of North America, held in Cancún, Mexico, where he participated in a striptease competition and naturally won by a landslide. Typically, Reg met his death by deciding that he did not want to undergo continuing transfusions. He not only showed us how to live, but also how to die.”—Richard V. Williams, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Professor of Chemistry, University of Victoria
Education: BA, chemistry, University of Cambridge, 1965; PhD, organic chemistry, University of Cambridge, 1968; MA, chemistry, University of Cambridge, 1969
Survivors: Daughters, Helen and Kim; son, Steve; brother, Rob; four grandchildren; ex-wife, Mary
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter