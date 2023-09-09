Obituary: Richard D. Bates Jr.

Richard D. Bates Jr., 78, died March 3, 2023, in Chevy Chase, Maryland.
“Dick had a long and distinguished career at Georgetown, serving as chair of the chemistry department, president of the faculty senate, and member of numerous committees dealing with university issues. He retired as emeritus professor in 2010. He was a 50-year member of the American Chemical Society.”—Ruthann Bates, spouse
Most recent title: Professor, Georgetown University
Education: BA, chemistry, Cornell University, 1966; MA, chemistry, 1967; and PhD, chemistry, Columbia University, 1971
Survivors: Spouse, Ruthann; son, Spencer; daughter, Dunlea
