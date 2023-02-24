Obituary: Richard “Dick” Field

Richard “Dick” Field, 81, died Dec. 3, 2022, in Missoula, Montana.
“Dick and his wife Judith journeyed from the east coast to the University of Oregon and an opportunity to work with Richard Noyes in 1968. A fortunate introduction to the Belousov–Zhabotinsky reaction in 1969 helped him become a pioneer in the area of nonlinear dynamics in chemistry. Moving to the University of Montana in 1975, Dick focused the rest of his life on his family and professing chemistry while developing an internationally visible research program. His personal and professional influence on family, friends, and colleagues will be missed.”—Eli Field, son
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, University of Montana
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Massachusetts Amherst, 1963; MS, chemistry, College of the Holy Cross, 1964; PhD, physical chemistry, University of Rhode Island, 1968
Survivors: Son, Eli; daughter, Sara Carlson; five grandchildren
