Obituary: Richard G. Bauer

Richard G. Bauer, 85, died Sept. 27, 2021, in Canton, Georgia.
“His special interests included travel with his family. He would put the tent in the boat, find a camping site, then set up the camp. Then it was boating, water skiing, swimming, fishing, hiking, and campfires. He loved having his three sons with him on these special family trips. These memories were frequently saved with photos and videos. Later we added scuba diving in the Florida Keys with everyone.”—Patricia A. Bauer, spouse
Most recent title: Processing science section head, Goodyear Tire and Rubber
Education: BS, chemistry, Kent State University, 1956; MS, organic chemistry, 1960, and PhD, polymer chemistry, 1966, University of Akron
Survivors: Spouse, Patricia A. Bauer; sons, Richard, Gregg, and Keith; six grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter