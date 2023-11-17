Obituary: Richard L. Kronenthal

Richard L. Kronenthal, 92, of Fair Lawn, New Jersey, died July 6, 2021.
“Richard spent most of his career at Ethicon (a division of Johnson & Johnson), where he became director of R&D. He led the successful development and commercialization of Vicryl, the first synthetic absorbable copolymer suture, for which he was awarded a Johnson Medal. Richard also played a lead role in developing other surgical materials, including the polymer used in the Jarvik-7 artificial heart. He retired from Ethicon in 1989 and became a consultant for numerous corporations, venture capital investors, and health-care institutions. He authored numerous publications and book chapters and was an inventor on 30 US patents.”—David Kronenthal, son
Most recent title: Chief scientific officer, Abyrx
Education: BS, chemistry, Brooklyn College, 1951; PhD, organic chemistry, Polytechnic Institute of New York University, 1955
Survivors: Children, David Kronenthal and Susan Geisler; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. Predeceased by wife, Beverly Kronenthal.
