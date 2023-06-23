Obituary: Richard Sheridan

Richard Sheridan, 93, died May 8, 2023, in Sheffield, Alabama.
“Richard had a 30-year career as a chemist and was very involved in the American Chemical Society for many years. His hobbies included local history, genealogy, cemetery preservation, beekeeping, and peach growing.”—Jennifer Stephens, daughter
Most recent title: Chemist, National Fertilizer Development Center, Tennessee Valley Authority
Education: BS, chemistry and math, Murray State University, 1956; MS, chemistry, University of Kentucky, 1960
Survivors: Spouse, Carol; children, Vicki, Susan, Laura, and Jennifer
