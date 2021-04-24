Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

Obituary: Richard W. Rees

by Linda Wang
April 24, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Photo of Richard W. Rees.
Credit: Courtesy of Eric Rees
Richard W. Rees

Richard W. Rees, 91, died Dec. 2, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware.

“Richard was a polymer chemist and inventor who emigrated from postwar Britain to Quebec, and then to the US for a 35-year career with DuPont. He was the primary inventor of ionomeric resins and led multiple follow-on patent and application-development efforts in the field. Trade-named Surlyn, the family of resins became a commercial success for food packaging and safety-glass uses. Surlyn was best known to the public for its usefulness to recreational golfers in the form of no-cut ball covers. Richard’s DuPont career was anchored at the Experimental Station in Wilmington, but included postings to the Orange, Texas, Sabine River Works and the company’s European headquarters in Geneva. In 2002, he was honored by the American Chemical Society as a Heroes of Chemistry winner, and in 2003, he received the Lavoisier Medal, DuPont’s top technical achievement award. He had an abiding affection for his Welsh homeland and exemplified his heritage through musical and narrative accomplishments throughout his life.”—Eric Rees, son

Most recent title: Senior research fellow, DuPont

Education: BSc, chemistry, 1950 and PhD, chemistry, 1953, University of Wales

Survivors: Son, Eric; two granddaughters

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Edward J. Walsh
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Frank L. Fasano Sr.
Obituary: William J. Vullo

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE