Obituary: Richard A. Bartsch

Richard A. Bartsch, 79, died on Nov. 28, 2019, in League City, Texas.
“Dr. Bartsch was an organic chemist specializing in chemical separations. He worked for more than 40 years at Texas Tech University, where he earned recognition as a Paul Whitfield Horn Professor, the university’s highest faculty honor. He published more than 450 articles, supervised 54 doctoral students, and served as department chair for 15 years. In 2010, he became a fellow of the American Chemical Society. In 2011, he was honored to have many of his former students and collaborators attend a research lab reunion. In 2015, he moved from Lubbock to League City to be closer to family and his new grandson.”—Robert Bartsch, son
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, Texas Tech University
Education: BS, chemistry, 1962, and MS, chemistry, 1963, Oregon State University; PhD, chemistry, Brown University, 1986
Survivors: Wife, Nadine; daughter, Lisa; son, Robert; one grandson
