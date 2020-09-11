Obituary: Richard A. Evans

Richard A. Evans, 81, died on April 15 in Huntsville, Alabama.
“Dr. Evans was born in the Turkey Creek area of Gulfport, Mississippi. A graduate of 33rd Avenue High School in 1955 at the age of 16, Dr. Evans continued his education and earned degrees in chemistry from Tougaloo Southern Christian College and Western Michigan University, and he was the first African American to earn a PhD in chemistry from Louisiana State University. After several professional and teaching positions, he enjoyed an extensive career at Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University, spanning nearly 40 years, serving as chairman of the department of chemistry from 1971 to 1997. He retired from full-time teaching in 1998. He was bestowed the honor of professor emeritus in the department. His love of teaching, wealth of knowledge, and dedication to the education of students was a motivating factor for his continuance to teach after his retirement.”—family of Richard A. Evans
Most recent title: Professor emeritus of chemistry, Alabama A&M University
Education: BS, chemistry, Tougaloo Southern Christian College, 1959; MS, chemistry, Western Michigan University, 1963; PhD, chemistry, Louisiana State University, 1971
Survivors: Wife, Gloria; daughter, Kimberly; sons, Christopher and Gregory; three grandchildren
