Obituaries

Obituary: Richard A. Evans

by Linda Wang
September 11, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 35
Photo of Richard A. Evans.
Credit: Courtesy of the Evans family
Richard A. Evans

Richard A. Evans, 81, died on April 15 in Huntsville, Alabama.

“Dr. Evans was born in the Turkey Creek area of Gulfport, Mississippi. A graduate of 33rd Avenue High School in 1955 at the age of 16, Dr. Evans continued his education and earned degrees in chemistry from Tougaloo Southern Christian College and Western Michigan University, and he was the first African American to earn a PhD in chemistry from Louisiana State University. After several professional and teaching positions, he enjoyed an extensive career at Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University, spanning nearly 40 years, serving as chairman of the department of chemistry from 1971 to 1997. He retired from full-time teaching in 1998. He was bestowed the honor of professor emeritus in the department. His love of teaching, wealth of knowledge, and dedication to the education of students was a motivating factor for his continuance to teach after his retirement.”—family of Richard A. Evans

Most recent title: Professor emeritus of chemistry, Alabama A&M University

Education: BS, chemistry, Tougaloo Southern Christian College, 1959; MS, chemistry, Western Michigan University, 1963; PhD, chemistry, Louisiana State University, 1971

Survivors: Wife, Gloria; daughter, Kimberly; sons, Christopher and Gregory; three grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

