Obituary: Riley O. Schaeffer

Riley O. Schaeffer, 90, died on April 15 in Bloomington, Ind.
“Professor Schaeffer had a distinguished research record that included critical discoveries in the synthesis, reactivity, and structure analysis via X-ray diffraction and nuclear magnetic resonance methods of boron hydrides and carboranes. Professor Schaeffer received numerous honors, including a Guggenheim Fellowship. He was a AAAS fellow and an honorary fellow of the Royal Society of Britain. After retiring, he and his wife, Peg, enjoyed traveling the world. He will be greatly missed by family, friends, and colleagues.”—Karen Schaeffer, daughter
Most recent title: Chair of the chemistry department, University of New Mexico
Education: B.S., chemistry, 1947, and Ph.D., chemistry, 1949, University of Chicago
Survivors: Daughter, Karen; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter