Obituary: Rita R. Boggs

Rita R. Boggs, 81, died on Aug. 10 in Carson, California.
“Rita Boggs was an educator-chemist who mentored young people entering the chemical professions, an entrepreneur-chemist who championed fair employment practices, and a citizen activist who helped her community understand and confront chemical pollution and safety issues. She spoke inconvenient truths to power, and she held everyone’s feet to the fire as she pushed people to do their honest best for the greater good.”—Barbara Belmont, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Founder and CEO, American Research and Testing
Education: BA, chemistry, Notre Dame College, 1959; MS, chemistry, Union College, 1967; PhD, physical chemistry, University of Pennsylvania, 1973
Survivors: Nieces, Sandy and Caroline; nephews, Wayne, Tom, and Greg
