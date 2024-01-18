Obituary: Robert B. Brownfield

Robert B. Brownfield, 95, of Apex, North Carolina, died July 21, 2023.
“Robert loved to camp and was never without a bevy of very sharp pencils. He also had a fond affection for word games (Jotto in particular) and sudoku. May he rest in peace after a nice long life.”—Adèle Talty, daughter
Most recent title: Manager of drug regulatory affairs, AAI Pharma
Education: BS, chemistry, Occidental College, 1953; PhD, organic chemistry, University of California, Los Angeles, 1958
Survivors: Sons, Jack Brownfield, John Brownfield, and Andrew Brownfield; daughters, Adèle Talty and Maya Brownfield
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter