Obituaries

Obituary: Robert Daulton Guthrie

by Linda Wang
July 20, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 30
A photo of Robert Daulton Guthrie.
Credit: University of Kentucky Department of Chemistry
Robert Daulton Guthrie

Robert Daulton Guthrie, 81, died on Feb. 13 in Lexington, Ky.

“On the occasion of Bob’s retirement, many of his former graduate students wrote of his influence on their lives. They described him as a great teacher, researcher, and mentor. In addition, he was characterized as a caring master who supported his students with encouragement, honesty, and fairness. He and wife, Roberta, often hosted his students at social gatherings including Thanksgiving. His students have vivid recollections of many exciting canoe and hiking outings. It was not uncommon for them to seek his advice many years after they had left the University of Kentucky, which is testimony to their trust in his wisdom and judgment.”—Jim Holler, colleague and friend

Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, University of Kentucky

Education: B.S., chemistry, Oberlin College, 1958; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Rochester, 1962

Survivors: Wife, Roberta; daughter, Kate; sons, Jim and Stephen

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

