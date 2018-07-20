Obituary: Robert Daulton Guthrie

Robert Daulton Guthrie, 81, died on Feb. 13 in Lexington, Ky.
“On the occasion of Bob’s retirement, many of his former graduate students wrote of his influence on their lives. They described him as a great teacher, researcher, and mentor. In addition, he was characterized as a caring master who supported his students with encouragement, honesty, and fairness. He and wife, Roberta, often hosted his students at social gatherings including Thanksgiving. His students have vivid recollections of many exciting canoe and hiking outings. It was not uncommon for them to seek his advice many years after they had left the University of Kentucky, which is testimony to their trust in his wisdom and judgment.”—Jim Holler, colleague and friend
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, University of Kentucky
Education: B.S., chemistry, Oberlin College, 1958; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Rochester, 1962
Survivors: Wife, Roberta; daughter, Kate; sons, Jim and Stephen
