Obituary: Robert E. “Bob” Howard

Robert E. Howard, 73, died July 18 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
“With an unmatched passion for physical chemistry and education, Bob mentored numerous students throughout his career. He will be remembered by many as their favorite professor, who brought Mr. Wizard–like antics and a sense of humor into the classroom. Committed to science education, Bob left a lasting impact on science education in Oklahoma through his summer teacher-training workshops. Bob was extremely humble about his honors, which included outstanding teaching awards at the University of Texas Permian Basin and the University of Tulsa, Oklahoma Chemist of the Year (2000), and induction into the Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame (2012).”—Marilyn Howard, wife
Most recent title: Professor emeritus of chemistry, the University of Tulsa
Education: BS, chemistry, Cornell College, 1969; PhD, chemical physics, Indiana University, 1975
Survivors: Wife, Marilyn; sons, Matthew and Zachary; and 6 grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter