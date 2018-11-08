Obituary: Robert E. Plapinger﻿

Robert E. Plapinger, 95, died on May 19 in Silver Spring, Md.
“Bob published 38 research papers concerning protein phosphorylation, peptide synthesis, and oncology therapy. He spent four years at the U.S. Army Chemical Center as a chemistry group leader, and his synthesis of oximes and hydroxylamines contributed to the treatment of intoxication by the nerve gas sarin. He loved fishing, boating, and reading detective stories. He is a wounded veteran of World War II.”—John J. O’Niell, friend and colleague
Most recent affiliation: U.S. Food & Drug Administration
Education: B.Sc., chemistry, City College of New York; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Maryland, College Park, 1951
Survivors: Wife, Joan; daughters, Barbara, Jane, and Laurie; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren
