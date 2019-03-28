Obituary: Robert Filler

Robert Filler, 95, died on Jan. 8 in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
“At Illinois Institute of Technology, Bob was a professor of chemistry, chair of the Chemistry Department, and dean of the College of Sciences and Letters. He was an active researcher and scholar, received numerous grants, published over 180 papers, and advised scores of graduate students. Bob had been an active member of the American Chemical Society since 1947; in 1976 he chaired the fluorine division. He lectured widely, serving as a visiting professor at universities in England, Israel, and Germany, as well as presenting papers in Russia, Poland, and Japan. After retirement, Bob cofounded an R&D start-up, working into his 90s.”—family of Robert Filler
Most recent title: Professor emeritus, Illinois Institute of Technology
Education: BS, chemistry, City College of New York, 1943; PhD, chemistry, University of Iowa, 1949
Survivors: Daughters, Becky Helgesen and Debby; sons, Michael Knize and Daniel
