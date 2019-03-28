Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: Robert Filler

by Linda Wang
March 28, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 13
Photo of Robert Filler.
Credit: Courtesy of Daniel Filler
Robert Filler

Robert Filler, 95, died on Jan. 8 in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

“At Illinois Institute of Technology, Bob was a professor of chemistry, chair of the Chemistry Department, and dean of the College of Sciences and Letters. He was an active researcher and scholar, received numerous grants, published over 180 papers, and advised scores of graduate students. Bob had been an active member of the American Chemical Society since 1947; in 1976 he chaired the fluorine division. He lectured widely, serving as a visiting professor at universities in England, Israel, and Germany, as well as presenting papers in Russia, Poland, and Japan. After retirement, Bob cofounded an R&D start-up, working into his 90s.”—family of Robert Filler

Most recent title: Professor emeritus, Illinois Institute of Technology

Education: BS, chemistry, City College of New York, 1943; PhD, chemistry, University of Iowa, 1949

Survivors: Daughters, Becky Helgesen and Debby; sons, Michael Knize and Daniel

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.﻿﻿

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

