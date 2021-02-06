Obituary: Robert G. Carlson

Robert G. Carlson, 82, died Nov. 26, 2020, in Lawrence, Kansas.
“Professor Carlson developed a vibrant research program in organic chemistry, which earned him a prestigious Alfred P. Sloan Fellowship. He also quickly became one of the most dedicated and popular educators at the University of Kansas, winning numerous awards for his excellence in the classroom. He was recognized twice with the Mortar Board Outstanding Educator Award and received the exclusive William T. Kemper Fellowship for Excellence in Teaching. He took great pride in advising students and was always extremely generous with his time. He will be missed.”—University of Kansas Chemistry Department colleagues
Most recent title: Emeritus professor, University of Kansas
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, 1959; PhD, chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1963
Survivors: Wife, Nancy; daughter, Christina; son, Kenneth; one grandchild
