Obituary: Robert G. Ghirardelli﻿

Robert G. Ghirardelli, 87, died on Oct. 15, 2018, in Sacramento, California.
“Dr. Ghirardelli was serving a postdoctoral fellowship at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta when he met and married the former Mary Virginia Holder. After living in Istanbul for two years, where he taught chemistry at Robert College, Dr. and Mrs. Ghirardelli and their eldest son moved to Durham, North Carolina, and he began his career at the US Army Research Office, where he worked for 32 years. He also held an adjunct professorship of chemistry at Duke University. He received the ACS Marcus E. Hobbs Award in 1998.”—family of Robert G. Ghirardelli
Most recent title: Director of the chemical and biological sciences division, US Army Research Office
Education: PhD, chemistry, minor in mathematics, Caltech, 1956
Survivors: Wife, Ginny; daughters, Linda and Alice; sons, David, Mark, and Thomas; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter