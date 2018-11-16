Obituary: Robert G. LaCasse

Robert G. LaCasse, 67, died on May 27 in Flemington, N.J.
“Robert was a dedicated polymer chemist who enjoyed inventing, especially in antifog and hydrophilic coatings. He had an inquisitive and fertile mind. He also enjoyed nature and classical music. He spent many hours gardening after retirement. He loved watching turtles and other reptiles near his home. He also enjoyed the beach and was an avid ‘Star Trek’ fan.”—Sera LaCasse, wife
Most recent title: Senior chemist, SDC Technologies (formerly Film Specialties)
Education: B.S., chemistry, King’s College, 1973
Survivors: Wife, Sera; stepdaughter, Katherine Ahlff; stepson, Joseph Ahlff
